MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of MFM opened at $7.10 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

