MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Releases Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. 63,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,735. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

