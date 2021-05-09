MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after acquiring an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

