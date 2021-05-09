Michelle Mapes Sells 10,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 347.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

