Michelle Mapes Sells 10,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $32.57.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
