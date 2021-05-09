Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. 2,442,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.93. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

