Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

