Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,769,000 after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $158.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

