Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. 131,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CL King raised their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

