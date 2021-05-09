Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $99,829.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $341.10 or 0.00596303 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and $99,829.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00250862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.74 or 0.01226760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00785182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.68 or 1.00095697 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 110,816 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

