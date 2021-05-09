Mist Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Mist has a total market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mist has traded 302.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

