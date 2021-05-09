Mizuho Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.