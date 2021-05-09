Mizuho Reaffirms Hold Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.59.

ACAD opened at $21.07 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

