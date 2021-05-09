Model N (MODN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MODN opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

