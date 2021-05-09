Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.07. Moderna has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

