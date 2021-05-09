Monetha Price Hits $0.0628 on Top Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

