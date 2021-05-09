Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.90.

MPWR stock opened at $342.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day moving average of $351.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $5,555,688.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,825,291.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,290 shares of company stock worth $55,986,806. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

