MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MONOY opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

