Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

