Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,011,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

