MoonSwap Price Hits $1.22 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $22.34 million and $144,082.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.82 or 0.00632661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002434 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

