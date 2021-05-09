Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

MCRUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th.

MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

