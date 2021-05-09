Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €84.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.