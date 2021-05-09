Morgan Stanley Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $151.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.