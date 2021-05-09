Morgan Stanley Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $292.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM opened at $219.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

