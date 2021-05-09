Morgan Stanley Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $77.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE:GMED opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

