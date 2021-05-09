Morgan Stanley Boosts Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $115.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $106.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 242,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,646,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

