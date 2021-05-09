Morgan Stanley Boosts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $478.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $447.00 to $478.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.63 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $375.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

