Morgan Stanley Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $58.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.45.

SNV stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

