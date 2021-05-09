Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 357,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

