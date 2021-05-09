Morgan Stanley Raises Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $138.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $143.76.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

