Morgan Stanley Raises Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $51.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE SAH opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

