Morgan Stanley Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $205.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $183.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

