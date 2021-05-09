MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $592.49. 5,733,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.