MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $626,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 3,923,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,218. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,333. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

