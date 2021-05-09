MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

VO traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $232.91. 497,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,206. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

