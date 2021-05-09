MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,819,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,716,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

