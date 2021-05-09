Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of MSI traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.58. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

