Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.80 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

