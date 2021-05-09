M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NYSE MTB opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

