MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,797 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

