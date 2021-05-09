MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.