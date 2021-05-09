MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,580,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $137.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.