MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

