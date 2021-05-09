MurAll 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, MurAll has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00081912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.48 or 0.00785363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.67 or 0.09367993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044009 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

