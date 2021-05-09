Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MUR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,333. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

