Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells $184,055.76 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

