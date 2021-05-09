Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 122,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,815. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

MYE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

