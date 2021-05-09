Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 981,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

