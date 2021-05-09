Naka Bodhi Token Tops One Day Volume of $69,093.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.91 million and $69,093.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00250860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $689.32 or 0.01205796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.00788409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.81 or 1.00163736 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

