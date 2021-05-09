Nano Price Down 8.2% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $99.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $9.81 or 0.00016673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

